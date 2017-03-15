Washington Co. Sheriff's Office announces death of retired K-9

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the passing of K-9 Zurg, who was just shy of 12 years old and died of an undisclosed medical condition.

Zurg was born in Slovakia and began his service with the sheriff’s office a decade ago. He started his K-9 career with the capture of a wanted subject in March 2007 and retired in February 2013. Zurg worked alongside WCSO Cpl. Cuthbertson.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday Zurg was “a great ambassador to the community and is noted as being one of the team’s best demonstration dogs," adding that Zurg was also great with children.

Zurg may sound familiar to Disney fans – he was named after the Evil Emperor Zurg from “Toy Story.”

During his retirement, Zurg lived with WCSO Sgt. Brown and his family. He enjoyed playing hide-and-seek with his favorite toy.

“Rest easy pup, we have it from here,” said the sheriff’s office, expressing Zurg will be deeply missed and thanked him for his years of service.

