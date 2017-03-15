Lebanon Scout leader accused of sex abuse

Police in Lebanon arrested a sexual abuse suspect Tuesday after an incident with a minor last month and an investigation uncovering a longer history of abuse and a growing list of victims.

Officers arrested Douglas James Young Jr. without incident at the Lebanon Justice center.

Detectives began their investigation on Feb. 28 after police received a report of Young having inappropriate contact with a minor. During the investigation, detectives also discovered more victims who have since grown into adults.

Investigators say there may still be additional victims and that they are still conducting interviews.

According to the department, Young was still an active leader in the Boy Scouts of America at the time the incidents were reported, though there is no information that indicates the incidents occurred during Scout-affiliated events.

The department noted that officers have had prior contact with Young over the last 12 years, including two contacts regarding allegations of sexual abuse, though no charges were previously filed.

Young currently faces five counts of first-degree sex abuse and four counts of second-degree sex abuse.

Boy Scouts of America sent the following statement to FOX 12 on Young's arrest:

"The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Upon learning of the allegations we took immediate action to remove this individual and preclude him from any further participation in the Scouting program. The safety of our youth members is of paramount importance and we seek to prevent child abuse through a comprehensive program of education on the subject, the chartered organization leader selection process, criminal background and other checks, policies and procedures to serve as barriers to abuse and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse."

The investigation into this case in ongoing and police ask that anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact Detective Ryan Padua.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.