Police: Identity theft suspect stole credit info from Gladstone car lot

Police say they are still seeking Jeffrey Scott Milstein on identity theft charges (Portland Police Bureau)

PPB detectives said they found stolen credit reports, old files, drugs, cash and stolen property during their search of the residence in Milwaukie. (Portland Police Bureau)

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau arrested a 29-year-old Friday in connection with an identity theft investigation, seizing stolen items and drugs in the process.

Brock Mathews Kelland was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on multiple counts of aggravated identity theft, delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges.

PPB detectives, along with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, served a search warrant at 7907 Southeast Roslyn Street in Milwaukie, where they seized more than 100 stolen credit reports and applications from All Car Auto Sales located at 20105 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard in Gladstone.

Officers also found old files, stolen property, cash, methamphetamine and heroin.

Detectives said the customer credit reports were stolen from the dealership and Kelland then used the information to create fake Oregon driver's licenses for others. Those people would then use the licenses to obtain instant credit accounts at local retailers.

A grand jury in Multnomah County also indicted 25-year-old Dominick Ray Grant and 47-year-old Jeffrey Scott Milstein on charges connected to this investigation. George was arrested on March 7 and is in custody in the Multnomah County Jail, while Milstein is currently wanted on warrants for identity theft.

Portland police ask anyone with information on Milstein’s whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.

The PPB also suggests that anyone who provided credit information at the All Car Auto Sales dealership to contact credit bureaus to determine if they have been a victim of identity theft.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.