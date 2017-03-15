Vancouver police searching for suspect in pair of bank robberies

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of robbing a bank Tuesday minutes after attempting a robbery at a different bank.

Police first responded to a robbery alarm at the US Bank located at 16415 Southeast McGillivray Boulevard around 4:38 p.m.

Officers said the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller, but fled before obtaining any money.

Less than 20 minutes later, police responded to a second robbery call, this time at the Columbia Credit Union at 108 Grand Boulevard.

In the second robbery, the suspect was able to get money from a teller before fleeing.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man in his mid to late 20s standing 6 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap and dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information on either incident the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at 360-487-7399.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.