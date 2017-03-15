Fugitive arrested after running over stop-stick and hitting deputy with car

A 24-year-old Gresham man is in custody after leading probation and parole officers, police and county deputies on a chase and hitting a deputy with his car.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Multnomah County Parole and Probation Officers sought assistance from Gresham police in the area of 232nd and Morrison after Bonaifacio Bermudez-Gonzales refused to get out of his vehicle and be taken into custody on a detainer.

The probation and parole officers used pepper spray after Bermudez-Gonzales continued to not comply, and Gresham officers deployed a mini stop-stick by the vehicle's rear tires.

Bermudez-Gonzales fled the scene, despite now having a flat tire on his vehicle.

A Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the car at Northeast 17th Street and Northeast Kane Drive and initiated a traffic stop. After first stopping, Bermudez-Gonzales then drove off into the Groves Apartment complex parking lot, eventually stopping at the dead-end back of the lot.

The deputy contacted the suspect, who began swinging at the deputy with a sharp multi-purpose tool. The deputy then tried to deploy his electric stun gun through the open driver’s side door of the vehicle, at which point Bermudez-Gonzales put the vehicle in reverse, striking the deputy.

The deputy was still able to successfully deploy his stun gun, and Bermudez-Gonzales was taken into custody by deputies and Gresham police.

Bermudez-Gonzales was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, and faces charges of attempted assault on a public safety officer and attempt to elude.

