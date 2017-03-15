Wife of Clackamas Co. victim looking for answers

The search is on for a killer in rural Clackamas County after deputies found two men dead, and the wife of one of the two victims wants answers.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call about suspicious activity on South Upper Highland Road near Beavercreek and found the two bodies.

Shannon Childress, the wife of victim Dustin Childress, told FOX 12 that her family is desperate to find out what happened to her husband and that she is devastated and frustrated by not knowing who killed her husband or why.

“I want to know what happened to him,” she said. “No one’s contacting me or anything.”

The couple was separated, but Shannon Childress said she was in contact with Dustin on a regular basis, adding Tuesday was his 40th birthday.

She said Dustin was staying with his friend, and the two went exploring in the woods on the property where the men’s bodies were found.

Then Tuesday evening, Childress said she got a terrifying phone call from the other man’s girlfriend.

“Dustin had called her and said (the other man) was shot and you need to get up here,” Childress said. “And that was the last phone call he made and no one could get to his cell phone after that.”

Deputies responding to Childress’ 911 call found the bodies near a gate. Investigators won’t say yet how the men were killed or if they have any suspects.

They spent the day interviewing neighbors as the SWAT team circled the area, though officials claim the public is not in danger.

Officials are waiting until the medical examiner finishes an autopsy on the other victim before they release his name.

Dustin Childress had five children, including a 3-year-old boy with Shannon. Now she does not know how to answer the child’s questions about his father.

“No, I’m not sure how to tell him,” she said. “He’s asked for Daddy and I don’t know what to say.”

Shannon Childress said their family is heartbroken and desperate for answers about her husband’s last moments.

“I have no clue, and that’s what’s bothering me,” she said. “Dustin’s a fighter, you know, he’s not going to give up, and I don’t know what could’ve possibly happened.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.