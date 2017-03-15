Franklin High School crowns Rose Festival Princess

Rose Festival organizers say there were enough flowers on the Grand Floral Parade floats to send Mom a bouquet for decades, and now those flowers are being reused for a good cause.More >
Rose Festival organizers say there were enough flowers on the Grand Floral Parade floats to send Mom a bouquet for decades, and now those flowers are being reused for a good cause.More >
A little rain this year didn’t stop the thousands of dedicated fans who came out for the event.More >
A little rain this year didn’t stop the thousands of dedicated fans who came out for the event.More >
The highlight of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, rolled through the streets of the Rose City SaturdayMore >
The highlight of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, rolled through the streets of the Rose City SaturdayMore >
Century High School senior Michaela Canete was crowned the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen Saturday morning at a coronation ceremony held ahead of the Grand Floral Parade.More >
Century High School senior Michaela Canete was crowned the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen Saturday morning at a coronation ceremony held ahead of the Grand Floral Parade.More >
As part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival, more people were knighted by the Royal Rosarians on Friday.More >
As part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival, more people were knighted by the Royal Rosarians on Friday.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is in full swing, and this weekend is one of the main events: the Grand Floral Parade.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is in full swing, and this weekend is one of the main events: the Grand Floral Parade.More >
The kids took over the spotlight for the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade.More >
The kids took over the spotlight for the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade.More >
Thousands came out Saturday night for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight ParadeMore >
Thousands came out Saturday night for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight ParadeMore >
It was a Brilliant Rose Festival night in downtown Portland for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade!More >
It was a Brilliant Rose Festival night in downtown Portland for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade!More >
The theme of this year's Portland Rose Festival is "Brilliant," and after weeks of community appearances, the 15 princesses of the Rose Court had their final judged event.More >
The theme of this year's Portland Rose Festival is "Brilliant," and after weeks of community appearances, the 15 princesses of the Rose Court had their final judged event.More >
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.More >
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.More >
The mystery behind some pictures developed from a decades-old roll of film has been solved. From black and white photos taken in the early 1980s, a colorful story develops.More >
The mystery behind some pictures developed from a decades-old roll of film has been solved. From black and white photos taken in the early 1980s, a colorful story develops.More >
Neighbors say a man has been going door to door in the Bull Mountain area asking people about solar energy, but witnesses claim he’s also peering into windows and offering children money to play games.More >
Neighbors say a man has been going door to door in the Bull Mountain area asking people about solar energy, but witnesses claim he’s also peering into windows and offering children money to play games.More >
Two days after being found guilty of the aggravated murder of Nicole Laube, Jaime Tinoco-Camarena was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday.More >
Two days after being found guilty of the aggravated murder of Nicole Laube, Jaime Tinoco-Camarena was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday.More >
A national online survey by Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy says 7% of American adults believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Statistically, that's 16.4 million people.More >
A national online survey by Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy says 7% of American adults believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Statistically, that's 16.4 million people.More >
A 7-Eleven store in Tampa is apologizing after one if its employees was filmed berating a customer for speaking Spanish.More >
A 7-Eleven store in Tampa is apologizing after one if its employees was filmed berating a customer for speaking Spanish.More >
A woman was kidnapped, zip-tied, gagged and assaulted by two people in a motor home that was found broken down in the Milwaukie area, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.More >
A woman was kidnapped, zip-tied, gagged and assaulted by two people in a motor home that was found broken down in the Milwaukie area, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >