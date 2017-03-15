Franklin High School crowns Rose Festival Princess

The eighth Rose Festival Princess was crowned on Wednesday.

Franklin High School named junior Keely Nguyen as their princess for the 2017 Rose Festival Court.

Nguyen is an Honor Roll student and plays Varsity tennis. She likes spending time with her dad while talking about cars, and going on walks with her mom across the Willamette River.

After graduating high school, Nguyen plans on attending medical school. She hopes to become a pediatrician and open a vegan bakery.

Nguyen's favorite part of the Rose Festival is the CityFair.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

