Five Portland eateries named James Beard finalists

Some of the dishes served at the restaurant Coquine.

There are a few more reasons for diners to appreciate Portland’s food scene after five restaurants were named Wednesday as finalists for the 2017 James Beard Awards.

Ken Forkish of Ken's Artisan Bakery is a finalist for Outstanding Baker, while Clyde Common is on the list for Outstanding Bar Program.

The leads in three Portland kitchens will vie for the crown of Best Chefs in the Northwest - Greg and Gabrielle Denton of The Ox, Katy Millard of Coquine and Justin Woodward of Castagna.

The winners will be announced May 1 in Chicago, and more information is available at JamesBeard.org/Awards.

James Beard was an American cookbook author, teacher and TV personality from Portland who was dubbed the "Dean of American cookery" by the New York Times in 1954 and is considered by many to be a pioneer of food in the United States.

