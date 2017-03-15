West Hills cemetery only yards away from landslide damage

Wednesday morning’s massive landslide along West Burnside Road was certainly a close call for a cemetery with headstones right on the edge of the hillside that gave way.

The Mount Calvary Cemetery and a few of the headstones on the hillside can be seen from the roadblock West Burnside and Northwest Skyline Boulevard caused by the slide.

Crews said none of the gravesites were disturbed in the landslide, and John Brady with the Portland Bureau of Transportation said bureau crews believe the slide is a safe distance away from damaging the sites.

“It’s probably, I would say, a good 20 yards from the nearest gravesite,” he explained.

The cemetery is owned by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon, which had not comment about the slide and shoring up the hillside near the cemetery.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.