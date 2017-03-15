Shots fired during verbal altercation in Vancouver, no injuries reported

Vancouver Police Department said they responded to the report of shots fired near a Vancouver shopping center Wednesday night.

Police said at 6:39 p.m. they responded to the parking lot of PetSmart and Bed Bath & Beyond near Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and Vancouver Plaza Drive.

According to police, a verbal altercation occurred in the parking lot. One person fired an unknown numbers of shots from a white Chevy Camaro then took off. Two people were inside the suspect vehicle.

No one was injured.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Vancouver Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.