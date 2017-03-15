Shots fired during verbal altercation in Vancouver, no injuries - KPTV - FOX 12

Shots fired during verbal altercation in Vancouver, no injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver Police Department said they responded to the report of shots fired near a Vancouver shopping center Wednesday night.

Police said at 6:39 p.m. they responded to the parking lot of PetSmart and Bed Bath & Beyond near Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and Vancouver Plaza Drive.

According to police, a verbal altercation occurred in the parking lot. One person fired an unknown numbers of shots from a white Chevy Camaro then took off. Two people were inside the suspect vehicle.

No one was injured.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Vancouver Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.