Suspect in custody for double homicide in Clackamas Co., second victim identified

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies said they have taken a suspect into custody for the deaths of two men who were found dead on a property in Beavercreek.

CCSO said they arrested Robert John Hilands, 33, of Beavercreek, as the suspect Wednesday night.

Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, CCSO deputies said they got a call about suspicious activity at a home in the 19200 block of South Upper Highland Road.

After going to investigate the home, deputies found the bodies of two men near a property gate.

Detectives identified one of the two men as Dustin Louis Childress, 40, who was transient but had a last known address in Molalla. Childress was a father of five children, including a 3-year-old with his estranged wife, Shannon Childress, who was one the people who reported the suspicious activity to police.

CCSO identified the second victim as Thomas Lee Hegar Jr, 50, of Beavercreek.

Shannon Childress told FOX 12 that Childress’ birthday was on Tuesday and that he was at the home to celebrate with Hegar, who the woman said had a criminal history including two recent felonies.

Both Hegar and Childress died of gunshot wounds.

Hilands has been taken to Clackamas County Jail and booked on charges of two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

