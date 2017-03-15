Body found floating in Bethany Lake, no foul play suspected - KPTV - FOX 12

Body found floating in Bethany Lake, no foul play suspected

Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A body was found floating in Bethany Lake Wednesday night, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.

WCSO said someone was walking along the lake and noticed the body of a man and called 911.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has been called to the scene to remove the body from the lake.

According to WCSO, it appears there are no signs of foul play.

No other information is available at this time.

