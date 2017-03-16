Rainy weather causes landslides, flooding across Portland metro

Mother Nature delivered a wild and scary day filled with landslides, flooded roads, and stranded cars.

A massive landslide on Wednesday pushed mud over West Burnside near the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

FOX 12 spoke with three men who were trapped in their car during the landslide, fortunately, they’re doing just fine.

While crews work to clean up the mess, other landslides, potholes and flooding issues continue to pop up across the region.

"Like any standing water, I think it’s hard to tell how deep it is," said Jacob Hartough in southwest Portland.

A few unlucky drivers found out how deep the water was on Southwest 26th and Barbur Blvd.

Cars now cleared from SW 26th & Barbur. This photo taken a few hours ago, area still closed. @fox12oregon #TurnAroundDontDrown #PDX #wx pic.twitter.com/y2GiJpBVtN — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 16, 2017

“Back there filled with about three feet of water this morning. It’s a recurring issue, there were a lot of cars trying to drive there, one that got stuck in the middle. Just makes me wonder what they were thinking,” said Hartough.

People in North Plains told FOX 12 that the flooding is really starting to hurt business.

"It makes it difficult to do business. We have lots of customers who call and say, 'hey, couldn’t pick up my product so.' When it rains a lot, and it floods down there and over there, we’re on an island, we can’t get anywhere. We have employees who have to wait for the water to recede until they can go home,” said Chris Jones in North Plains.

