Crews working to clear W. Burnside landslide

City officials said the section of West Burnside between Southwest Barnes Road and Southwest Skyline Boulevard will remain closed through Thursday while crews work to remove trees, mud and debris from Wednesday’s landslide.

Portland road crews said it will take about 25 dump truck loads to clear out everything that spilled onto the roadway.

The slide, the largest slide this season, came down just after 7 a.m. Wednesday and partially buried a car, briefly trapping three men inside.

All three were safely able to climb out of the window.

Dump trucks are headed back in! West Burnside is still closed all day today between Barnes & Skyline pic.twitter.com/vTIU307y3U — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 16, 2017

Drivers should avoid the area and expect slower traffic than usual on high congestion areas due to the closure on Burnside.

There were several other slides in the West Hills area Wednesday morning as well.

Northwest Thompson Road at Pinnacle was closed due to debris, and Northwest Cornell Road between the first tunnel and Skyline was also closed because of minor slides.

Later Wednesday afternoon, a slide closed a section of Northwest Springville Road between Northwest Skyline and Northwest 128th Avenue.

All roads are now open.

