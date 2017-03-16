On the Go with Joe at Irish Beer Festival

St. Patrick’s Day is only a day away and Joe V. was at Kells Brew Pub in northwest Portland getting an inside look at all the festivities at the annual Irish Beer Festival.

The event will feature several Irish beers and ciders made by a dozen local breweries including Burnside Brewing, Cascade Brewing, Deschutes Brewery and more.

The festival takes place in the parking lot of Kells Brew Pub this weekend. Learn more at KellsBrewPub.com,

