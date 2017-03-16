On the Go with Joe at Irish Beer Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Irish Beer Festival

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

St. Patrick’s Day is only a day away and Joe V. was at Kells Brew Pub in northwest Portland getting an inside look at all the festivities at the annual Irish Beer Festival.

The event will feature several Irish beers and ciders made by a dozen local breweries including Burnside Brewing, Cascade Brewing, Deschutes Brewery and more.

The festival takes place in the parking lot of Kells Brew Pub this weekend. Learn more at KellsBrewPub.com,

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.