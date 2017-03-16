Portland nonprofit gives used prom dresses a chance to shine - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland nonprofit gives used prom dresses a chance to shine

Many of us have an old prom or bridesmaid dress stashed away in the back of the closet.

One Portland company is giving those dresses a chance to shine again.

Nonprofit organization Abby’s Closet will be holding their 13th annual Prom Gown Giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday.

High school girls can come to the Oregon Convention Center and select a second-hand prom dress for free.

To learn more about the event, visit AbbysCloset.org

