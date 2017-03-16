Missing Gresham woman with dementia found safe

A Gresham woman reported missing Thursday morning was located within a few hours.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding 65-year-old Beverly Pearson, who suffers from dementia.

Pearson was last seen at her home at 12:00 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Southeast 1st Street in Gresham.

Officers believed she left on foot and her destination was unknown.

Pearson was reported safe and back home just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.