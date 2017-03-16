Police arrest suspect in Tigard bank robbery

Police in Tigard, with assistance from U.S. Marshals, arrested a man accused of robbing a Tigard bank last month.

Investigators began developing leads immediately following the robbery of the Tigard Key Bank on February 27 and identified Kevin J. Castle as the primary suspect in the crime.

A grand jury in Washington County indicted Castle on March 10, and investigators and marshals arrested him at a home in Gresham on March 14, taking him into custody without incident.

Castle faces a charge of second-degree robbery and is being held in the Washington County Jail.

The department said the lead investigators on the case were from the Commercial crimes Unit, a unique investigatory group which works to expressly investigate crimes against commercial entities all while supporting business enterprise in Tigard.

