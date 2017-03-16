Burglary suspect requires rescue after getting trapped in Keizer shop window

A burglary suspect made himself pretty easy to catch when he got stuck in a window at the smoke shop police say he tried to break into overnight.

This incident happened at the One Stop Smoke Shop on River Road North in Keizer just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

After an alarm was tripped, a security officer checked it out and found 42-year-old Jose Alvarado stuck in a window.

Fire crews and police then responded and helped free Alvarado, though it took them about 30 to 40 minutes.

Alvarado was taken to the hospital for cuts he got from the broken glass. He has been booked into the Marion County Jail and faces one charge of second-degree burglary.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.