Grant HS crowns 2017 Rose Princess

Grant High School has crowned their Princess pick for the 2017 Rose Court.

Sade Means, 18, was crowned during a ceremony at the school Thursday morning.

Means plans to attend Hampton University and study sports marketing. She also coaches a non-profit fourth-grade girls basketball team.

Mean's favorite part of the Rose Festival is watching kids smiling with pride at the Junior Parade.

