Portland couple wins $5.9 million lotto jackpot with "free" ticket, takes home nearly $2 million

A Portland man and his wife are now several million dollars richer thanks to an Oregon Lottery ticket he got for free.

The Oregon Lottery announced Wednesday Bob Frost and his wife won the Oregon’s Game Megabucks top prize for Saturday’s drawing.

Frost regularly plays the lottery game with his wife and the couple even has playing as part of their weekly routine. Every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday morning, the mornings after Megabucks drawings, the two check their tickets over a cup of coffee.

But Frost got the surprise of a lifetime Sunday morning when he realized he had a winning ticket that matched all six numbers drawn the night before.

Even more surprising, the winning ticket was one Frost got for free. He had won it from another Megabucks ticket earlier in the week. When a Megabucks player has a ticket that matches three of six winning numbers, he or she wins a free quick pick ticket.

"We win free tickets all the time when we play but have never won anything with the free tickets," Frost said Monday.

Frost chose to claim the prize money as a $2.95 million lump sum payment, totaling almost $1.98 million after taxes.

The couple said they knew exactly what they wanted to buy first: a dishwasher. Frost and his wife also plan to go to Italy to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

