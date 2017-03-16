Crews find body of missing skier on Mount Hood

Search crews have found the body of a skier from The Dalles missing on Mount Hood since early last week.

According to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, the searchers found the body of 57-year-old Steve Leavitt late Wednesday afternoon.

Leavitt had been last seen eight days prior, when his ski pass had been scanned midday on March 7 on the Heather chair lift. He had gone skiing with his brother, who returned early.

Recovery teams were able to bring the body down from the mountain Thursday morning.

Crews were challenged in the search due to whiteout conditions on Mount Hood, and the search became a recovery mission over the weekend.

The preliminary investigation from the sheriff’s office suggests Leavitt died after impact with a tree, then was buried in deep snow in a shallow tree well.

