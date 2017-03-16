Sister of man killed in Beavercreek: ‘No motive would justify’ killing

Robert Hilands faced a judge through a video feed Thursday, two days after deputies say killed two men on his property in Beavercreek. (KPTV)

More details came out Thursday regarding a double murder in the small Clackamas County town of Beavercreek as the suspected killer faced a judge for the first time.

Deputies arrested Robert Hilands Wednesday for shooting and killing two men on Tuesday. He faced a judge through a video feed from jail Thursday.

Hilands is charged with aggravated murder, and he is being held without bail and will be back in court next week.

Police say the victims were trespassing on his property, but one of the victims’ relatives can’t understand why Hilands picked up a gun instead of a phone.

Cindy Griffin is still at a loss. She said her brother Tom Hegar was an artist, loved working on cars and now has left behind three children.

Now she is wondering why her brother and his friend Dustin Childress were murdered.

“From what I was told, they were out hiking on this man’s property,” she said. “They heard gunshots, somebody was shooting at them.”

Investigators say the men were dropped off on the property at 10 a.m. Tuesday by two women. The ground is private forest land and Hegar and Childress were trespassing.

Deputies said Childress called the women back 15 minutes later, saying someone was shooting at them and Hegar was hurt, but the women didn’t call 911 until 7.5 hours later.

At 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to the scene and found the two men shot to death. Hilands gave deputies permission to search his property and officials say he confessed to killing the men.

Griffin thinks Hegar’s girlfriend waited so long to call for help because she had a warrant for her arrest, though deputies have not confirmed that theory.

Still, Griffin can’t believe that her brother could have received help sooner.

“To me, that’s so wrong. What are you going to do, spend a day or two in jail and go home?” she said. “It could’ve saved some people their lives.”

Griffin also wants to know why Hilands allegedly opened fire before calling the police, adding that she says there is no excuse that would make sense of her brother’s death.

“I don’t want to ask him because there is no reason and no motive that would justify him doing this to either one of those two men.”

