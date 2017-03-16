Grand jury rules officers were justified in shooting man attempting ‘suicide by cop’

According to investigators with the Portland Police Bureau, 56-year-old Don Allan Perkins was armed with this replica firearm during an officer-involved shooting that sent him to the hospital Thursday. (Portland Police Bureau)

In a time when the Portland Police Bureau is being looked at closely for its actions, a Multnomah County grand jury has decided two officers were justified when they used deadly force on a man they say was attempting "suicide by cop.”

According to the PPB, officers Roger Walsh and Bradley Clark responded to a 911 call of a man threatening to commit suicide back in February.

Police say Don Perkins was shot after he was threatening to hurt himself inside a van in southeast Portland.

The Crisis Intervention Team came to assist at the scene, and the officers said Perkins dropped something out of the van they believed to be a handgun.

When he got out of his car, Perkins reached for the item, and one of the officers shot at him a single time. Perkins then told the officers they would have to shoot him and moved toward the item, leading the two officers to open fire.

Perkins was taken to the hospital and later recovered. It was later found that he was under the influence of prescription narcotics and when police arrived

Investigators determined the item Perkins dropped from the van was a realistic-looking replica firearm, and that a second such item was still in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The incident was the second officer-involved shooting that day, following an earlier incident where a 17-year-old suspected in an armed robbery was also shot by police.

