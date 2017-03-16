Police need help finding woman who abandoned a Chinchilla in Wes - KPTV - FOX 12

Police need help finding woman who abandoned a Chinchilla in West Linn


Photo: West Linn Police Department Photo: West Linn Police Department
WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) -

West Linn Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who abandoned a Chinchilla Thursday.

Police said the woman left the Chinchilla in the wooded area between Carriage Way and Kapteyns Street around 4 p.m.

The woman told a witness that she was moving and couldn't keep it, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her 60s with short brown hair, who spoke with an accent.

Animal Abandonment is a crime punishable up to six months in jail.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Larry Redler of the West Linn Police Department 503-635-0238.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

