Police need help finding woman who abandoned a Chinchilla in West Linn

West Linn Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who abandoned a Chinchilla Thursday.

Police said the woman left the Chinchilla in the wooded area between Carriage Way and Kapteyns Street around 4 p.m.

The woman told a witness that she was moving and couldn't keep it, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her 60s with short brown hair, who spoke with an accent.

Animal Abandonment is a crime punishable up to six months in jail.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Larry Redler of the West Linn Police Department 503-635-0238.

