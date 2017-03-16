Court documents: Clackamas Co. woman found dead in trunk was handcuffed

New details have been released in the case of a Milwaukie-area woman who was found dead in the trunk of her car.

According to a court affidavit, 68-year-old Merrilee Cooley was found with a bottle of water, a plastic bag with what seemed to be cookies, and used duct tape.

Cooley also had a handcuff on one of her wrists, according to the affidavit.

On December 28, 2016, Cooley was reported missing by her family under suspicious circumstances.

A friend of Cooley's went to her home on Dec. 28 and found things somewhat disheveled, with Cooley's walker in an odd place and her purse having been rummaged through. Cooley's ID and credit cards were still there.

Cooley's black 2010 Kia Optima with Oregon plates 126FGC was gone.

Police found Cooley's car abandoned in the parking lot of the Miramonte Lodge Apartments. Her body was found inside the trunk.

Police have not said how Cooley was killed, and have offered no information on suspect. They are offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

