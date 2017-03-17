Woman shot in leg during shooting in NE Portland

One woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting incident northeast Portland early Friday morning.

Portland police officers said they were called to the area of Northeast Mallory Avenue and Northeast Beech Street around 3:24 a.m to the report of gunfire.

Police arrived to find a 49-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

One witness at the scene said she woke up to four or five gunshots and screaming.

She said she could see the flash of gunfire from her apartment and people in the street. She then called 911.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information should call Portland police.

