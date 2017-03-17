Forest Grove woman brings together students of various learning abilities

Salem pastor Marcia Mattoso knows what it’s like to have nothing. Now, she has made it her life’s mission to help those in need.More >
When Lenore Thawley lost her 3-year-old son Hunter Zen to leukemia, she said it was the darkest moment of her life. But from the depths of her grief came a new mission – to help children suffering from cancer.More >
Eight-year-old Ella Osborne has never let anything stop her, not even the visual impairment she has had since she was a baby. Now the Beaverton girl is doing her part to help kids with eyesight problems just like her own.More >
For those individuals struggling through hardship, a simple haircut can mean all the difference.More >
While most teenage girls across the metro get to experience the fun of choosing a prom dress, other may not get to enjoy that right of passage, something a daughter and mother are working to change.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Hertel of Forest Grove Unified Sports.More >
Take a drive into Portland and it doesn't take long to notice the city's heartbreaking homeless problem, but one local man is working to change the landscape of life on the streets.More >
Marilyn Hassmann is no stranger to meeting needs. Marilyn created Caring Closet, a program that provides clothes, shoes and hygiene products to students, and also often to their siblings.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient Quimby Lombardozzi of ResQ Animal Massage.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Metz of The Nick Wilson Charitable Group.More >
Beyonce has reportedly given birth to twins, officially making Blue Ivy a big sisterMore >
If the state can't pay, you can't play. Illinois lottery officials are warning that if the state legislature doesn't pass a budget before June 28, they will halt Powerball and Mega Millions ticket sales in the state.More >
It looks like Oprah Winfrey made a surprise trip to Oregon State University for their graduation ceremony.More >
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >
A tubby tabby named Symba needs an adoptive family - and probably to lay off the treats. News outlets report that the 6-year-old cat arrived last week at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington.More >
Two teenage boys have been rescued after three days underground in the skeleton-lined labyrinth of the Catacombs of Paris.More >
Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.More >
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
A major road closure is set to start on a busy Troutdale street next week. It has some businesses worried. It may be small, but the drive-thru shop Coffee Quest in Troutdale has a big following.More >
At many American high schools, the graduation-day tradition of crowning a valedictorian is becoming a thing of the past.More >
