Hillsboro Police K-9 to receive body armor

A K-9 officer with the Hillsboro Police Department will be receiving body armor thanks to a charitable donation from a nonprofit organization.

K-9 Timber will be getting a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interests in K9s Inc, a nonprofit dedicated to providing protective armor to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies.

Police said the vest is sponsored by Jason and Brenda Bailey of Sherwood.

The protective vest will be embroidered with the phrase “Protection in memory of Sebastian and Lilo.”

Timber is expected to receive his vest within 8 to 10 weeks.

The three-year-old pup has been deployed with the Hillsboro Police Department for one year. He and his handler, Officer Lee, have 18 captures to date.

