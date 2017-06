The hit TV drama “Bates Motel” is the contemporary prequel to the Alfred Hitchcock thriller “Psycho.”

The show is back for its fifth and final season.

MORE got the chance to talk to star Nestor Carbonell and executive producer Carlton Cuse to talk about what season 5 has in store for fans.

You can catch "Bates Motel" Mondays on A&E.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.