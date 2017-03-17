Hillsboro police removes 14 truckloads of trash from property - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro police removes 14 truckloads of trash from property

Courtesy: Hillsboro Police Department Courtesy: Hillsboro Police Department
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Hillsboro police said they completed the abatement of a property Wednesday after complaints mounted and the residence became a public nuisance.

Police said a home at 651 Southeast 3rd Avenue was a health and safety hazard to the surrounding neighborhood.

The department’s Code Enforcement Unit had been attempting to work with the property owner since August 2015, according to police.

After the owner refused to comply with officers’ demands, the Code Enforcement Unit issued an abatement warrant for the property.

Police said 14 truckloads of waste were taken from the property, which consisted of large appliances, mattresses, wood debris, scrap metal, and household garbage. Two cars were also removed. 

