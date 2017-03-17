Court docs: Man facing charges for drive-by shooting at Vancouver shopping center

A 19-year-old man appeared in court Thursday on drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of firearm charges after he allegedly shot at a group of nearly 30 people in a parking lot of Vancouver Plaza.

According to court documents, police responded to the report of a disturbance in the parking lot of PetSmart at 7603 Vancouver Plaza Drive around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers said multiple witnesses had called 911 saying that the suspect, 19-year-old Jace Koch, in a white 1991 Chevrolet Camaro had fired at least two shots from a firearm following a verbal altercation in the parking lot. He then sped away westbound on Northeast Auto Mall Drive.

Documents state that an officer saw the Camaro and stopped the vehicle behind a gas station. When Koch exited the car, a single shell casing was found on the ground next to the driver’s door. Another shell casing was recovered in the parking lot, the affidavit states.

The officer detained Koch and one another passenger.

Koch claims he was approached by 20-30 people in the parking lot after he performed a “burnout” near a gathering of people. He said threats were made against him and his passenger, according to court documents.

Koch told police that he had attempted to drive away, but the group chased after him, kicking the trunk of his vehicle.

Documents state that Koch said he feared he was going to be attacked and was angry that the others were kicking his car.

According to documents, Koch then pulled out a firearm, pointed it out the passenger side window and fired two shots, which he claimed were “blanks.”

Koch said he was not aiming at anyone and did not intend to hurt anyone. Court documents state Koch tossed the gun out the window along a fence line between Auto Mall Drive and SR 500.

Koch’s bail is set at $50,000. He will be arraigned on March 30.

