Portland police, OSP cracking down on drunk drivers for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is here and the Portland Police Bureau will be teaming up with the Oregon State Police to keep drunk drivers off the roadways.

Portland police said in a release said OSP will bring in a mobile DUII bus to Portland to assist with the processing of drunk drivers.

The bus contains several breathalyzers, holding cells and processing equipment.

Don't end up in here this weekend! Thanks @ORStatePolice Sgt. Shepherd for showing us DUII Bus in #PDX for #StPatricksDay. Drive sober! ?? pic.twitter.com/Vp2mWWe8Zt — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 17, 2017

Law enforcement throughout the metro area will be increasing patrols on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police would like to remind St. Patrick’s Day enthusiasts to stay safe and to utilize designated drivers, public transportation, taxis and ridesharing companies to get to their destinations.

