Portland police, OSP cracking down on drunk drivers for St. Patr - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police, OSP cracking down on drunk drivers for St. Patrick’s Day

Posted: Updated:
OSP DUII Bus OSP DUII Bus
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

St. Patrick’s Day is here and the Portland Police Bureau will be teaming up with the Oregon State Police to keep drunk drivers off the roadways.

Portland police said in a release said OSP will bring in a mobile DUII bus to Portland to assist with the processing of drunk drivers.

The bus contains several breathalyzers, holding cells and processing equipment.

Law enforcement throughout the metro area will be increasing patrols on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police would like to remind St. Patrick’s Day enthusiasts to stay safe and to utilize designated drivers, public transportation, taxis and ridesharing companies to get to their destinations. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.