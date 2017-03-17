Man suspected of attacking, kidnapping woman in SE Portland arrested

Portland police arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped and tried to rape a woman in Southeast Portland last year.

Portland police said Friday they arrested 27-year-old David Abraham Marcus in connection with the kidnapping and attempted rape of a woman in June 2016.

On June 22nd, 2016 Portland police responded to Southeast 27th Avenue and Bybee Boulevard on the report of an attempted abduction.

The 22-year-old victim said she has been walking from the QFC store at Southeast Milwaukie Avenue and Duke Street around 12:20 a.m. when Marcus allegedly came up from behind her and grabbed her in a bear hug, according to police.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said Marcus placed a hand over her mouth and started pulling her towards the Eastmoreland Golf Course parking lot.

The woman told police she tried to fight Marcus off as he tried to push her into the back of his car. She eventually broke away and ran from her attacker.

The victim told FOX 12 she saw a tarp and ropes in the back of the car, and ultimately feared the worst.

“He opened the back of the hatchback to the back of his SUV. All the back seats were out and there was just this gray or white tarp laying down and some bungees or ropes sitting in the corner,” she said.

“When I saw that tarp, the worst thoughts came into my mind. I was thinking either rape or he was going to kill me.”

The woman described her attacker man as a white, Hispanic or mixed-race man in his 30s with an oval face, no facial hair, about six feet tall with a thick build. She said he had a newer SUV with a split-opening tailgate.

Marcus is facing charges of first-degree kidnap and first-degree of attempted rape.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.