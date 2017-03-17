Body found floating in lake at Bethany Lake Park

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a body was found floating in the lake at Bethany Lake Park Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of the body just after 7 p.m. at the park located at 5118 Northwest 185th Avenue. Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene to assist with retrieving the body.

Investigators believed the body to be that of 46-year-old John J. Walsdorf II of Bethany, who was reported missing on March 1 by his family.

County search and rescue crews had searched through the park earlier in the week looking for Walsdorf.

The Washington County Medical Examiner assumed control of the remains and was able to positively identify Walsdorf Thursday.

Deputies say they believe there is no danger to the public and foul play is not suspected in the death.

