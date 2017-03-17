Beaverton charter school hit with norovirus outbreak

A Beaverton charter school was getting back on its feet Friday after an outbreak of norovirus.

When several students and teachers started getting violently ill a few weeks ago, the staff at the Arco Iris Immersion School contacted the health department. Officials confirmed it was norovirus.

Students and staff started calling in sick the last week of February while the illness kept spreading throughout the school, with symptoms including fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

School leaders sent samples into the Washington County Health Department, and the experts there pinpointed norovirus, a highly contagious illness that spreads quickly in schools, nursing homes and anywhere people are in close quarters.

School board president Caitlin Jeffery said they closed Thursday to do deep steam cleaning of the carpets. She also noted the staff has changed some of the daily cleaning habits, including adding bleach to cleaning products and bleaching down tables and door knobs.

“We just wanted to make sure our kids are safe,” Jeffery said. “That’s our role for the school, to make sure all the kids are safe and doing their best.”

The good news is that those cleaning efforts must be working because only a few students are still out sick and every teacher was in class Friday.

