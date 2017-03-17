Parks along Columbia River see first rounds of flooding

The Columbia River is right at flood stage, and it’s making a big difference on the shoreline, with road signs nearly covered by water that has begun flooding low-lying areas.

The river is running at about 16.1 feet deep currently, and flood stage is 16 feet. According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to stay right around that level until Monday.

The dams closer to Bonneville are trying to let as much water through as possible to keep up with the rain and the snow melt.

At Marine Park in Vancouver, those releases mean water from the river is right up around the edge of the park.

Rick Muller tried bringing his boat out Friday but couldn’t because of the high water.

“We were coming out to check out the motor in the boat for fishing in the summer and there’s no dock left, so we’re going to try another boat ramp,” he explained.

National Weather Service officials say the last time the Columbia River was like this was in 2011.

The Sellwood Riverfront Park on the bank of the Willamette River in southeast Portland is also soaked, with water coming up to the walking paths Thursday.

Portland Parks and Rec officials say neighborhood parks may have standing water as well from all the recent rains.

