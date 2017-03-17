Second-seeded Beavers survive Long Beach State 56-55

Oregon State's Mikayla Pivec and Long Beach State's Madison Montgomery hit the floor chasing a loose ball during the second half of a first-round game in the women's college basketball tournament Friday in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/ Timothy J. Gonzalez)

Breanna Brown scored 12 points and second-seeded Oregon State held off feisty No. 15 seed Long Beach State in the final minute to eke out a 56-55 victory Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mikayla Pivec and Marie Gulich each added 10 points for Oregon State (30-4), which was also seeded second last season when they made a run to the Final Four.

Raven Benton had 17 points Long Beach State (23-11), which was trying to become the first 15-seed to ever win a game in the women's NCAA Tournament.

The 49ers took over the lead on Jessica Gertz's 3-pointer with 2:48 left, but Sydney Wiese hit two free throws to put Oregon State back in front 56-55 with 1:07 to go.

The 49ers tried to manage the clock, but Benton missed a long jumper with five seconds left and Anna Kim's 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the backboard, ending the upset bid.

Reporting by Anne M. Peterson, AP Sports Writer

