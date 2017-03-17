Deputies clear homeless camp from park near Sandy River

It looks like Oprah Winfrey made a surprise trip to Oregon State University for their graduation ceremony.More >
Crews responded to the crash near milepost 41 just before 5:30 Saturday eveningMore >
If the state can't pay, you can't play. Illinois lottery officials are warning that if the state legislature doesn't pass a budget before June 28, they will halt Powerball and Mega Millions ticket sales in the state.More >
Beyonce has reportedly given birth to twins, officially making Blue Ivy a big sisterMore >
Salem Police and Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in West Salem.More >
North Korea is claiming that U.S. officials forcibly seized a diplomatic package from one of their delegations at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.More >
Silverton Police arrested a woman after a standoff that lasted several hours.More >
A tubby tabby named Symba needs an adoptive family - and probably to lay off the treats. News outlets report that the 6-year-old cat arrived last week at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington.More >
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
