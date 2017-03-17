Vancouver police arrest suspect in midday bank robbery

Police in Vancouver arrested a suspect Friday they say robbed a bank earlier in the day.

Officers responding to a robbery at the Bank of America located at 805 Broadway Street around 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses there said a man entered the bank, showed a note to the teller and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

While the police were not able to locate the suspect during their immediate search of the area, they were able to get a detail description of the man along with surveillance images.

A short time later, a department administrator saw a man matching the suspect description walking in the 600 block of East Evergreen Boulevard. Officers arrived and took the man into custody, positively identifying him as the suspect in the case.

The suspect, 26-year-old Alejandro Velasquez Mendoza, was booked into the Clark County Jail on an outstanding warrant and first-degree robbery.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.