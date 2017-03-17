Central Catholic HS names Rose Princess

Central Catholic High School named Mahlet Wondayehu as the latest Princess for the Rose Festival Court.

Wondayehu, a senior, plans to study biology in college with the goal of becoming a Pediatric Pulmonologist.

She is involved with the Health Sciences and Biotechnology Program, the Ontrack OHSU Program and the Upward Bound Program at her school, while also enjoying art, photography and cooking in her free time.

Wondayehu said that her favorite part of the Rose Festival was the Grand Floral Parade, saying the floats express diversity in creativity and design.

