Central Catholic HS names Rose Princess - KPTV - FOX 12

Central Catholic HS names Rose Princess

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Central Catholic High School named Mahlet Wondayehu as the latest Princess for the Rose Festival Court.

Wondayehu, a senior, plans to study biology in college with the goal of becoming a Pediatric Pulmonologist.

She is involved with the Health Sciences and Biotechnology Program, the Ontrack OHSU Program and the Upward Bound Program at her school, while also enjoying art, photography and cooking in her free time.

Wondayehu said that her favorite part of the Rose Festival was the Grand Floral Parade, saying the floats express diversity in creativity and design.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.