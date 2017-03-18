Flood warning for Columbia River extended into the weekend

A heavy mountain snowpack and recent heavy rains have sent many rivers across the Northwest rising, with some jumping their banks in spots.

Friday afternoon the National Weather Service in Portland extended a flood warning for the Columbia in Multnomah and Clark counties.

They were predicting the river would continue to rise Saturday and into Sunday, peaking at a depth of 17 feet.

The rising water is noticeable. At McCuddy’s Marina in northeast Portland, the water was 10 feet to 15 feet higher than it usually is.

“We’re watching everything.” marina manager Andrew Richardson said. "There is quite a bit of feet left on the pilings before they hit the top.”

Richardson showed FOX 12 Friday evening the markings on the pilings at the marina which showed the historic floods of more than 20 years ago.

“I think in ’95, it got right up there next to the top,” he said.

Richardson, along with other boaters at the marina, says he haven’t seen the river running this high in several years.

“You know, we are up about 10 to 15 feet fairly rapidly, but you know things are holding together pretty good. I’ve added a few cleats,” he said.

Across the Columbia River at Marine Park, parts of the park are underwater, which has kept eager boaters like Rick Muller off the water.

“We were coming out to check out the motor in the boat for fishing in the summer and there’s no dock left, so we’re going to try another boat ramp,” Muller said.

The rising water Friday also prompted the NWS in Portland to issue a warning to houseboat owners. If the water continued to rise access to some communities might become difficult.

The silver lining in the high waters is Richardson says the summer boating season could be one to write home about.

“Get ready for summer,” Richardson said. “There will be lots of water this year, no low water issues this year.”

