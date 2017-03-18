Police searching for missing and endangered Milwaukie teen

Milwaukie police officers are asking the public to help them find 14-year-old Reina Reveles. (Milwaukie Police Department)

Police officers in Milwaukie are searching for a developmentally delayed 14-year-old who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Officers said Reina Reveles was last seen in from of Clackamas High School, located at 14486 SE 122nd Avenue in Clackamas, around 3:15 p.m.

Reina requires daily medication, but officers said she did not currently have it with her. They noted the teen also requires a breathing assist machine to sleep which she also does not have with her.

According to police, she is described as standing approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds, with green eyes and shorter brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray sweatshirt, with "California" written on the front, and black leggings.

Police ask that anyone who sees Reina Reveles call 503-786-7500 as soon as possible.

