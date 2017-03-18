Landslides still covering roads around Portland area, some won’t be cleared for days

A vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning, killing one man and injuring 8 people in what police are investigating as a terrorist incident.More >
Tension and emotions are running high in the Rose City after several reported bias crimes. That's why security was increased for the Portland Pride Parade and Festival. It was a concern for organizers and Portland police.More >
Crews responded to the crash near milepost 41 just before 5:30 Saturday eveningMore >
North Korea is claiming that U.S. officials forcibly seized a diplomatic package from one of their delegations at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.More >
A Northern California woman was in custody Sunday on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child, authorities said.More >
According to the sheriff’s office, the teenager was swimming with friends when they went underwater and did not resurface.More >
It looks like Oprah Winfrey made a surprise trip to Oregon State University for their graduation ceremony.More >
A total of 32 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter, authorities said.More >
Salem Police and Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in West Salem.More >
