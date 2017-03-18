Clackamas man wins $1 million St. Patrick's Day Raffle

A Clackamas man, who is a Vietnam veteran, won $1 million in a St. Patrick’s Day Raffle.

Richard Leber said he heard the winning numbers on the radio Friday morning. Little did he know; he was holding the winning ticket.

“When I heard the numbers, I thought 'that's nice, someone won.' Little did I know it was me!" Leber said when he claimed his prize.

He said he purchased five $10 tickets at different retailers to increase his chance of winning.

According to the Oregon Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased on January 25 at the Plaid Pantry on Highway 212 in Clackamas.

"I have purchased raffle tickets ever since the first Oregon Lottery Raffle was offered," Leber said.

When he checked his tickets at a local Fred Meyer, they told him they could not tell him how much he won, only that it was more than $600.

Leber and his wife drove to Oregon Lottery’s Wilsonville Payment Center, where he found out he had one $1 million.

Leber, a Vietnam Veteran, said each year he makes a sojourn to the Riverside National Cemetery in California to visit three of his friends who were killed during the war.

"I joined the Marines with one of them," he said. "So I go and visit them each year and make the trip. We are brothers."

Now he plans to make a vacation of the trip and visit his brother in Arizona and ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle in the Laughlin River Run.

"I have been riding since 1969 so I will be buying a new Harley with the money," he said. "It is going to be so nice to be debt free with this money."

Leber's prize after taxes was about $670,000.

