Deputies: Driver rear-ends patrol car, injures deputy

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody, accused of rear-ending a deputy's patrol car and running off.

At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the deputy had finished a traffic stop and was pulled over on Highway 26 westbound near the exit to 185th Avenue.

That’s when the deputy was rear-ended by a silver 2006 Chevy Cobalt, driven by Marco Rosario-Palma, 25, of Hillsboro, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Rosario-Palma then left the scene of the crash on foot.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was injured but was able to call for help. He is now recovering at the hospital.

Deputies, with the assistance of officers from Hillsboro and Beaverton Police, set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.

After about 30 minutes of searching, Rosario-Palma was found by Hillsboro Officer Schmidt and his partner, K-9 Blazer.

Rosario-Palma is lodged at the Washington County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run, DUII, and assault in the fourth degree.

