Missing Milwaukie teen found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Milwaukie teen found safe

Reina Reveles (Courtesy: Milwaukie Police) Reina Reveles (Courtesy: Milwaukie Police)
MILWAUKIE, OR. (KPTV) -

Milwaukie police said officers have found 14-year-old Reina Reveles, who was reported missing Friday. Police said she is safe and sound.

