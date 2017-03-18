Bomb squad responds to suspicious object in downtown Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Bomb squad responds to suspicious object in downtown Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

The Vancouver Police Department and a local bomb squad are investigating an unknown object in downtown Vancouver Saturday, police said.  

The object was located inside of a sock in the 2300 block of Main Street, according to the Public Information Officer.  

Police say a shop owner was sweeping the sidewalk in front of their shop when they found what appeared to be a hand grenade and called 911.  

The bomb squad was called out to recover and secure the unknown device, police said.  

A few businesses nearby were evacuated as a precaution, according to authorities.  

The streets were re-opened a short time later. 

