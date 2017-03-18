Lincoln County coach facing Sex Abuse charges

A coach in Lincoln County is facing sex abuse charges involving underage kids.

On March 16 Lincoln City Police was notified by several parents of possible sex abuse crimes involving underage kids in the Lincoln City area.

The Lincoln County Major Crime Team was called out and based on information they identified 22-year-old Tyler Lopez as a suspect.

Lopez was arrested March 17 and taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

He is facing twp counts of Display of Child/Sexual Conduct, one count of Sex Abuse First Degree, and four counts of Sex Abuse Second Degree.

Lopez is known throughout the Lincoln City area as a coach of youth basketball, football, and baseball.



He is expected to be arraigned on Monday, March 20.

Lincoln City police are asking an additional victims or witnesses who haven't talked to investigators to contact them.

