Lincoln County coach facing Sex Abuse charges

For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
The Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left two people dead in a parking lot Sunday night.More >
Partial human remains described as being in "advanced stages of decomposition" were found in the Columbia River near Woodland on Sunday night with blue jeans and one Nike shoe.More >
Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.More >
Highway 99E was shut down in Canby on Monday afternoon after a head-on crash between two vans that left one man dead and multiple people injured.More >
It sounds like a dream come true for teachers, coaches, parents or anyone else who has had to deal with distracted kids playing with this year's must-have toy, the fidget spinner.More >
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >
Tension and emotions are running high in the Rose City after several reported bias crimes. That's why security was increased for the Portland Pride Parade and Festival. It was a concern for organizers and Portland police.More >
Investigators said Kendall Alexander was swimming with friends at the Elkhorn Valley Campground when he went under the water and did not come back up.More >
A Northern California woman was in custody Sunday on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child, authorities said.More >
