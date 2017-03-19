Police: Man injured in NW Portland shooting

A shooting in northwest Portland Sunday morning prompted a partial call out of SWAT members.

Portland Police say officers responded to the Northwest Tower Apartments on Northwest 19th Avenue just after 7:15 a.m.

Central Precinct officers and a handful of Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) members searched an apartment in the building but did not find who they were looking for.

Detectives say they believe the victim and suspect know each other and add the suspect left the area after the shooting. The gunman is described as a white man in his 40s.

As for the man found shot by police, he was taken to a Portland hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Thomas O'Cain, who lives in the apartment building, told FOX 12 he woke up to a bunch of noise outside his door.

"I heard some noise this morning and there were police and I thought, oh, they must be after someone," O'Cain said.

He and other residents say the building has been plagued with drugs in recent months.

"It didn't surprise me that someone got shot," Cain said. "I have been telling them someone is going to get shot for the last six years."

He adds it's frustrating to not feel safe inside his own home. He's hopeful this incident will spark change for the better.

"These people like I said don't just come in here to this building and cause problems, they break into cars and houses out here in the neighborhood," O'Cain said.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

